Here is a Golden opportunity to live in the wonderful Glenhaven community in this 2019 one level all brick townhouse. This home has 3 bedroom and 2 baths with open floor plan ideal for entertaining family or friends. The lovely sunroom is perfect for your morning coffee or evening beverage. Beautiful finishes with easy maintenance, a cozy stone gas fireplace, split bedroom layout, loads of kitchen counter space, a kitchen pantry, laundry room, 2 car garage, privacy fenced back patio and a generator too boot! Don't miss this one!