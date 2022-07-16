Here it is...one level new construction home in Bryson Park with community pool! Fall in love with the open airy layout of the great room / kitchen / dining and appreciate all of the bells & whistles the Aberdeen plan has to offer. Starting with elegant Oxford Queen brick accents highlighting the front, luxurious Revwood flooring flowing from the front door to the back (carpet in bedrooms) & tile backsplash in the kitchen. New stainless steel appliances & recessed lighting sparkle in this home while white 36 inch cabinets and HUGE ISLAND add icing to the cake! Gas fireplace to cozy up, covered porch to kick back and relax and it only gets better from there! Spacious Primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling, en suite featuring double sinks with quartz counters plus a HUGE SHOWER! Did I mention a walk in closet to die for?
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $348,190
