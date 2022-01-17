3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $349,000

Location is everything! This brick ranch is situated on 2.43 acres with low Davidson County taxes while still conveniently located near Forsyth County's resources. Three bedroom, two baths with all the charm of the original home and potential for a modern vision. Beautiful hardwood flooring has been well maintained with propane fireplace in living room. The sunroom has washer, dryer, and wash sink. 2nd washer & dryer connection in unfinished basement. Carpeted bedroom has hardwoods under carpet. Large, unfinished basement has additional shower in case you are not allowed on the main floor until you "wash up". Sump pump is installed. Detached building has unlimited potential uses. Roof was replaced in recent years, upgraded lighting/electrical, and ceiling raised. Garage space on right side of the building has floored attic space. Perfect for a small business or a hobbyist. Large barn at back of property is a bonus for anyone needing storage or thinking of homesteading.