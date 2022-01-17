 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $349,000

Location is everything! This brick ranch is situated on 2.43 acres with low Davidson County taxes while still conveniently located near Forsyth County's resources. Three bedroom, two baths with all the charm of the original home and potential for a modern vision. Beautiful hardwood flooring has been well maintained with propane fireplace in living room. The sunroom has washer, dryer, and wash sink. 2nd washer & dryer connection in unfinished basement. Carpeted bedroom has hardwoods under carpet. Large, unfinished basement has additional shower in case you are not allowed on the main floor until you "wash up". Sump pump is installed. Detached building has unlimited potential uses. Roof was replaced in recent years, upgraded lighting/electrical, and ceiling raised. Garage space on right side of the building has floored attic space. Perfect for a small business or a hobbyist. Large barn at back of property is a bonus for anyone needing storage or thinking of homesteading.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Craig Engels

Craig Engels

For Craig Engels, 2021 was a year filled with miles and milestones. The Pfafftown runner recently signed a new long-term contract with Nike, competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials and earned his MBA.

“It’s been an awesome and busy year,” the 2012 Reagan High School graduate said. “Obviously, I wanted to make the Olympics, but I’ve been having a great time since then.”

Read more

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert