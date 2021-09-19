3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $374,000

Country living at its best in this farmhouse with lots of character and charm! This property is perfect for a mini farm with lots of room for animals. A small fenced pasture is already being used but a bigger one could be created with the almost 8 acres of level land. The house has been updated with a new roof in 2018, new septic tank in 2018, new HVAC in 2017, vapor barrier installed in crawlspace in 2018, and kitchen/baths have been modernized. The beautiful hard wood floors are original.