Beautiful custom new construction home with no expense spared! This fantastic 'whitewashed' partial brick home is the one you have been waiting for. Walk down the pavestone sidewalk to the front door with covered vaulted front porch with stamped style concrete. Inside you'll notice the unique engineered hardwood flooring, the TALL ceilings. The amazing kitchen with eat at bar & dining room. kitchen features SS appliances, granite countertops with a brushed like finish. Main level primary bedroom with resort style ensuite with beautiful shower w/ multiple jets shower head. Granite vanity with modern fixtures & gray tile flooring. Walk-in closet with custom shelving. The gray interior doors throughout compliment the neutral choices throughout. Upstairs takes you to the bedrooms with sitting area/office and great second bathroom with custom shower. Your own retreat outside has massive in-ground pool, volleyball court, firepit, covered patio w/bar perfect for entertaining. More land avail.