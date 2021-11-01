3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $470,000

Luxury, brick home at the cusp of a cul-de-sac is just the retreat you envisioned at the end of the day. This impeccably maintained home has an adorable side patio. The back deck off of the main level provides cover for the back patio space on ground level. Front entrance opens up to cathedral ceilings and custom finishes. From the door frames to the stone faced fireplace and hardwood floors. It is gorgeous! The kitchen is one of the spaces to savor with the oversized island and luxury finishes. It has great sight lines to multiple rooms on the main level. Primary bedroom and oversized bath w/enclosed water closet is on the main level. Separate shower and garden tub. Large bonus room and additional bedrooms upstairs. Partially finished basement has multiple areas. The space holds unlimited possibilities for entertainment and hobbyist alike.