3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $470,000

Luxury, brick home at the cusp of a cul-de-sac is just the retreat you envisioned at the end of the day. This impeccably maintained home has an adorable side patio. The back deck off of the main level provides cover for the back patio space on ground level. Front entrance opens up to cathedral ceilings and custom finishes. From the door frames to the stone faced fireplace and hardwood floors. It is gorgeous! The kitchen is one of the spaces to savor with the oversized island and luxury finishes. It has great sight lines to multiple rooms on the main level. Primary bedroom and oversized bath w/enclosed water closet is on the main level. Separate shower and garden tub. Large bonus room and additional bedrooms upstairs. Partially finished basement has multiple areas. The space holds unlimited possibilities for entertainment and hobbyist alike.

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

