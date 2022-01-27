3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $49,900

Rural, yet convenient only minutes to downtown Lexington, short drive to downtown High Point with easy access to major highways. Nice half acre lot, some outbuildings. Large open living room and eat-in Kitchen, Primary bedroom site with garden tub & separate shower, 2 additional bedrooms with great closet space and shared bath. Great Opportunity to make this property your own. Carpet & Vinyl throughout, Laundry room off kitchen. Lots of garden space. Small corner away from the house shows as flood area. SEE AGENT ONLY.