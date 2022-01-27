Rural, yet convenient only minutes to downtown Lexington, short drive to downtown High Point with easy access to major highways. Nice half acre lot, some outbuildings. Large open living room and eat-in Kitchen, Primary bedroom site with garden tub & separate shower, 2 additional bedrooms with great closet space and shared bath. Great Opportunity to make this property your own. Carpet & Vinyl throughout, Laundry room off kitchen. Lots of garden space. Small corner away from the house shows as flood area. SEE AGENT ONLY.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $49,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Among a population that has sadly faded into the everyday background in a growing cityscape, Spencer Parks stands out for one big reason when …
He was on a training run on Monday when he suffered a heart attack
The state has awarded a contract for construction of a three-mile segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway between Salem Parkway and Inte…
Police say a man fired a gun inches from an officer's chest during an arrest Sunday on Broad Street
The county planning board rejected it and the Village of Tobaccoville opposed it, but on Thursday the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners ap…
The number of COVID cases among students dropped 61% for the week ending Jan. 21.
Demon Deacons have climbed into fifth place in the ACC
Forsyth deputy accused of violent attack on his wife. He was immediately fired, sheriff's office says.
Wesley Jovan Summers, who was fired Sunday after his arrest, was injured in wreck at Tanglewood in 2020.
Q: I recently went to eat at Firebird's restaurant. None of the servers or staff wore masks. I thought Mayor Joines had mandated masks in indo…
Investigators are trying to determine where and why the woman began driving the wrong way on Interstate 40 before her vehicle struck another head-on.