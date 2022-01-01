3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $535,900

This Fabulous New Home is now under construction. Located in Sycamore Subdivision with Davidson County Taxes. The Exterior features brick with wood accents above the windows and board and batten in front covered porch.Has an open floor plan with a large kitchen island with granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, wine fridge, and partial open shelving. It opens up to the Great Room with a cozy fireplace with shiplap with brick/tile accents. All bedrooms are located on the main floor, 2 Baths. Bonus room with third bath.