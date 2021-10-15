Fantastic opportunity for business/residential use in this beautifully renovated location. Walk to quaint downtown Lexington for dinner or shopping...or to work! Building offers stunning 2nd floor living space w/ soaring ceilings, FP and wide open views. Main level has 7-8 office spaces (2 office spaces currently 2nd-3rd bedrooms) incl. reception area, full bath, 2 handicap 1/2 baths, 2, 36" glass entry/exit doors, for many business uses. Upstairs space could be customized for your business needs. Immaculately maintained building/landscaping!! Extra lot cleared for expansion. Paved parking: 11 front,2 rear,1 garage, 2 road. Highly visible road sign remains. Enter from W Center or Westover w/ 2nd drive entry possible on W Center. Separate elec. meters, garage, tankless gas hot water, 2-EHP's, plumbed for main level kitchen. Previous uses: chiropractor, insurance, day spa; currently used as massage therapy studio & residence. This is commercial MLS: 1043774
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
COVID-19 clusters reported at two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; county has three additional related deaths
COVID-19 clusters reported at two more Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; county has three additional related deaths
Maurice Trevon Evans Jr., 15, is charged with murder in the death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. Evans is being tried as an adult in the case.
Apartments, retail planned for site in East Winston. New development will be on site of former dry cleaner
30-unit complex to be built on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, between Third and Fourth streets.
The box cutter was confiscated, school officials said.
Nathan Tabor, former Congressional candidate and one-time chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is facing numerous criminal charges, ranging from stealing catalytic converters to making harassing and threating comments to his mother-in-law and other family members and his pastor.
Winston-Salem Police are looking for a man who robbed a pizza business at gunpoint Wednesday evening.
Bonuses of $700 or $500 will be given in two installments as a way to retain employees in a tight labor market.
Reagan's Macy Pate blisters Bermuda Run West course to fire a 14-under 57 in conference championship
The sophomore had 13 birdies in her 18 holes to set state scoring record
Q: I read in the Winston-Salem Journal that three of our school board members voted against the mask mandate. Will you please identify these members?