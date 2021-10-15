3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $549,900

Fantastic opportunity for business/residential use in this beautifully renovated location. Walk to quaint downtown Lexington for dinner or shopping...or to work! Building offers stunning 2nd floor living space w/ soaring ceilings, FP and wide open views. Main level has 7-8 office spaces (2 office spaces currently 2nd-3rd bedrooms) incl. reception area, full bath, 2 handicap 1/2 baths, 2, 36" glass entry/exit doors, for many business uses. Upstairs space could be customized for your business needs. Immaculately maintained building/landscaping!! Extra lot cleared for expansion. Paved parking: 11 front,2 rear,1 garage, 2 road. Highly visible road sign remains. Enter from W Center or Westover w/ 2nd drive entry possible on W Center. Separate elec. meters, garage, tankless gas hot water, 2-EHP's, plumbed for main level kitchen. Previous uses: chiropractor, insurance, day spa; currently used as massage therapy studio & residence. This is commercial MLS: 1043774