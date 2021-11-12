3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $550,000

Outstanding opportunity to own your custom-built dream home without the hassle of building it yourself. Incredible one level home with full finished walk-out basement including kitchenette and full bath in the basement with two extra rooms. The main level has everything: high ceilings, luxurious finishes, a dream kitchen with prep sink and cabinet lighting that is open to the keeping room and living room. Formal dining room, separate office, and a split floorplan with the primary suite separate from the two additional main level bedrooms. Four car garage in total with a circle drive and extra parking on the side. Enjoy all four seasons from the oversized screened porch overlooking the fenced back yard and a playhouse that is straight out of your childhood dreams. Extra storage in the walk-up attic and basement. Extra storage in basement with double doors for mower access. This is a rare offering in the North Davidson school district.