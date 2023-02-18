Gorgeous new brick home by Siena Signature Homes on 1.5 +/- acres of land in coveted northern Davidson County neighborhood! Desirable finishes and quality craftsmanship! Main level features elegant hardwoods throughout living area. Living room boasts tall two story ceilings and stone fireplace with gas logs. Your kitchen will be the envy of all you know with its tiled backsplash, granite counters, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, island sink, pantry storage, & breakfast nook. Main level primary suite with dual vanity, garden tub, tiled shower, & a walk in closet large enough to support any shopping habit! Other main level rooms include laundry & a powder room for guests. Upstairs, find two additional bedrooms, large bonus room, & two full baths. Three car garage on main level! Covered front porch! Relax & entertain on your covered patio & grill out on the concrete extension! Easy access to Lexington and Winston Salem!