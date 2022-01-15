3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $562,900

New Build from Hoffman Built Inc. in ideal Northern Davison Co. location. New Subdivision in Oak Grove School District. Spacious 3bd/2.5ba on .57acres. Main level primary suite featuring large walk-in closet with laundry room access. Primary bathroom features double vanity, separate shower and freestanding tub. Large Eat-In Kitchen with pantry and island. Tons of cabinet space and granite countertops. Dining Room with wainscot detailing. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Drop zone with bench at garage entry. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, full bath, Bonus Room and Office/Flex Space. Walk-in floored attic for storage. Cover back porch and patio.