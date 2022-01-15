New Build from Hoffman Built Inc. in ideal Northern Davison Co. location. New Subdivision in Oak Grove School District. Spacious 3bd/2.5ba on .57acres. Main level primary suite featuring large walk-in closet with laundry room access. Primary bathroom features double vanity, separate shower and freestanding tub. Large Eat-In Kitchen with pantry and island. Tons of cabinet space and granite countertops. Dining Room with wainscot detailing. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Drop zone with bench at garage entry. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, full bath, Bonus Room and Office/Flex Space. Walk-in floored attic for storage. Cover back porch and patio.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $562,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Teachers upset, school board members embarrassed as district grapples with $16 million calculation error
Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a message to the district's certified staff on Thursday night said that because of the calculation error, the amount the school board had approved was roughly $16 million dollars more than what had been budgeted for local increases.
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
Two men exchanged gunfire Wednesday in the parking lot of South Park Shopping Center on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said in a n…
More snow and the potential for freezing rain are possible over the weekend in the Triad as a weather system blows into the region from Canada, according to forecasters.
Silas Creek Crossing shopping center sold for $24.2 million to N.Y. group
Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off…
Schools in Clemmons had some of the highest infection rates among students and staff, according to the school district's weekly case count.
Two men are charged in the shooting death of Victor Floyd Hardy, who was found on Patterson Avenue.
- Updated
With a potential winter storm headed to the Triad for the upcoming holiday weekend, Winston-Salem officials say they’re scrambling to find drivers to operate equipment used to prepare the city’s roads for snow or ice, and clear any that accumulates.
Longtime East Forsyth assistant football coach Ron Horton and his family lost their home in Kernersville to a fire Jan. 3.