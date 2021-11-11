 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $60,000

This home has potential for Investors and Homeowners! Large open kitchen with an island, large bedrooms -possibility of 4 bedrooms! Long covered front porch and a large back yard with mature trees. Central gas heat replace in 2020 - 10 year warranty. Conveniently locate within walking distance of uptown Lexington and local restaurants. Come put you touch of renovations on this home and make it YOURS! Property is being sold 'As is, where is'.

