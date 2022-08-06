3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $682,900

THIS FABULOUS NEW HOME IS NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Located in Sycamore Subdivision with Davidson County Taxes. The exterior features Board & Batten with Stone Accents. Has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms on the main level with 2 1/2 baths. The Primary bath features a skylight with a huge shower with 2 shower heads, 4 body jets and a rain shower. Large walk-in Primary Closet 19x19'6". Kitchen features a 5x9 island with a large pantry 8'x13' and v-grove 1x6 ceiling. Stainless Steel Appliances. Cabinets go to the ceiling in the kitchen. Bonus room upstair with a full bath. This HOME will not disappoint. Call Agent for an Appointment Today!