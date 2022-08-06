THIS FABULOUS NEW HOME IS NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Located in Sycamore Subdivision with Davidson County Taxes. The exterior features Board & Batten with Stone Accents. Has an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms on the main level with 2 1/2 baths. The Primary bath features a skylight with a huge shower with 2 shower heads, 4 body jets and a rain shower. Large walk-in Primary Closet 19x19'6". Kitchen features a 5x9 island with a large pantry 8'x13' and v-grove 1x6 ceiling. Stainless Steel Appliances. Cabinets go to the ceiling in the kitchen. Bonus room upstair with a full bath. This HOME will not disappoint. Call Agent for an Appointment Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $682,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dear Amy: My fiancé and I are expecting our first child next month. During a visit three months ago, his mother declared that she would be pre…
Woman performed sexual act on dog as punishment for cheating on her boyfriend, Forsyth County prosecutor says in court.
A Stokes County woman performed a sexual act on a dog as punishment for cheating on her boyfriend, who is now facing charges he recorded himse…
Pandemic relief funds pumped into storied race track in North Wilkesboro already paying dividends and putting money into the local economy.
Suspect dead, officer injured in shooting at gas station in Clemmons. Woman says man was shot as he was running away from officers.
Law enforcement officers fatally shot a man in the parking lot of a Clemmons convenience store Friday morning, in what authorities called an e…
Economic stimulus sent to the state from the federal government as part of the state's $5.7 billion share of the pandemic relief package helped paved the way for a big night at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
He guided FCDS girls and boys track teams to 21 combined conference championships until his retirement in 2019
Fatal shooting at Kernersville manufacturing plant under investigation, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says
An employee at a Kernersville battery-manufacturing plant was shot to death Tuesday night during an argument with another employee, authoritie…
A Winston-Salem man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of an employee at a Kernersville battery-manufacturing plant …
Hate Out of Winston calls for boycott of Ego Beauty Supply stores in Winston-Salem; The group stages a Saturday protest
Hate Out of Winston, a local social justice organization, called Saturday for a boycott of the three Ego Beauty Supply stores in Winston-Salem…
Heff’s Burger Club, owned by Justin and Heather Webster, opened Aug. 5 in the former Mystic Ginger space downtown.