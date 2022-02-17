3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $70,000

Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.