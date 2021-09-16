 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $80,000

Investor Special! This home is a diamond in the rough! Perfect for someone looking for a fixer upper or potential rental. Estate property therefore no representation from buyer on condition of home, being sold "as is". Needs paint, flooring, appliances. Has approx 1,300 sf of potential with 3 BRs and potentially 1.5 baths. Limited use of HVAC system. Book your showing today!

