Investor Special! This home is a diamond in the rough! Perfect for someone looking for a fixer upper or potential rental. Estate property therefore no representation from buyer on condition of home, being sold "as is". Needs paint, flooring, appliances. Has approx 1,300 sf of potential with 3 BRs and potentially 1.5 baths. Limited use of HVAC system. Book your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $80,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities: All students, staff are safe after fights at Parkland High put school on lockdown Monday
Parkland High School was placed under lockdown on Monday as dozens of law enforcement officers responded to reports of a fight among students.
A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.
Charlie Andrew Goldsmith, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 death of Jordan Anthony Gabriel.
A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Friday in the 1200 block of East 17th Street, authorities said.
15-year-old shooting victim in stable condition after someone fired at vehicle. He was the second teen to be shot in Winston-Salem on Friday
A 15-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound late Friday afternoon when the vehicle he was riding in was fired on in the Old Town area, authorit…
The woman was last seen with a man in a gray Ford F-150 truck towing a camper.
Tyson Foods set to increase minimum wages at Wilkesboro plant
A Winston-Salem teenager faces a charge for his alleged role in Tuesday's fight at Parkland High School
A Winston-Salem teenager has been arrested for his alleged role in Monday’s fight at Parkland High School, authorities said.
King chose Sunday to be his final day as CEO in part because it is his 73rd birthday.
Two white Winston-Salem police officers deny they assaulted and illegally stopped a Black man. The man, Destiny Thompson, filed a federal lawsuit that the officers followed him, stopped him and then beat him, yanking him out of the car and trying to take his cellphone.