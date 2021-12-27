3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $165,000

Take in the peace and quiet of this property, nestled hundreds of feet off the road in Davie County. Within minutes to shopping, eating, and healthcare, yet private enough to get away from the everyday hustle and bustle. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home sits on brick foundation, surrounded by 3.87 serene acres. The barn? Yes, it's included. Can it be easily fenced for your horses? You bet. New HVAC in 2020 and new water heater in 2020.