3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $234,900

Wow! This unique country ranch has a built in greenhouse for all your plants, herbs, or veggies! Sitting on a large lot complete with circle drive and detached garage this is the one you don't want to miss. Features include: Updated Kitchen; Raised Dishwasher; New Floors; Fresh Paint; Metal Roof; Fireplace; and more! The over-sized detached garage offers room for your vehicles or workshop. Convenient to Davie Medical Center and 801 for quick access to i40. See Agent Only Remarks.