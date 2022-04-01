3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $539,900

They say a solid foundation will stand the test of time and this property is proof. Located in Farmington's historical district this unique farmhouse is rich in history but ever so present. The kitchen has a kitchen! You read that right, this home has TWO FULL kitchens. One was purposed for canning (gas range, full refrigerator.... and a built in ice maker) The Main kitchen is a beautifully updated with a walk in pantry, built in oven and a huge island with plenty of space for social gathering. The rooms throughout the house are spacious with plenty of storage. The Primary bedroom is on the main with a very large walk in closet. There are so many details of this home you should see in person. A huge barn and two tractor sheds are on this 6 plus acre property. There is also a detached workshop with electricity that could be turned into living space. Grab a showing and take in the scenery.