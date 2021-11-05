3 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $595,000

NEW PRICE!!!! Sellers say bring an offer! Bring the animals! This solid built, brick ranch home is situated on over 35 acres in the Farmington Road community just minutes from I-40. This home features one level living with 3 bedrooms and a separate dining room with two gathering areas. Remodel the existing home or find the perfect spot to build your dream home on one of several cleared areas. Two small barns provide great storage or the start of creating a farm or equestrian property. The covered patio would be a great place to enjoy entertaining. Convenient location for the equestrian enthusiast located just down the road from Davie County Large Animal Hospital. A prime location in sought after Davie County. No sign in yard. Please see agent only!