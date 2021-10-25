3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $247,500

This 3 bed 2.5 bath split level has it all from privacy to convenience to the highway and shopping. Meticulously maintained sitting on 1.41 acres. Enjoy the screened-in porch while sipping on your morning coffee. This home is in the desirable Lake Hills community. You are surrounded by woods and the sounds of nature. Natural hardwood floors lower level den to sit quietly by yourself after a long day at work! Call today for your private tour!