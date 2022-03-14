 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $296,900

The Liam, one of our newest two-story floorplans, features 2,148 2,388 square feet, 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, a 2 Car Garage and can be built in 3 different plan variations. The Liam floorplan features large, open-concept living areas on both floors. Inside you will find massive open Great Rooms that lead into a large open Kitchen/Dining Nook Area. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owners Suite with a sizeable Owners Bath and a very large Walk-In Closet. Also, upstairs is a large open concept Loft and two additional large Bedrooms. Additional options are available to customize The Liam floorplan further.

