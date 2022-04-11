 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $307,400

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $307,400

The Calhoun, one of our newest two-story floorplans, features 2,016 square feet, 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths and a 2 Car Garage. The Calhoun floorplan features large, open-concept living areas on both floors. Inside you will find a massive open Great Room that leads into a large open Kitchen/Dining Area. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owners Suite with a sizeable Owners Bath and a very large Walk-In Closet. Also, upstairs are two additional large Bedrooms each with Walk-In Closets. Additional options are available to customize The Calhoun floorplan further.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

A lawsuit alleges that doctors ignored 92-year-old Olivia Thompkins. Her daughter, Tina Thompkins, said she asked for a doctor eight different times, to no avail, when her mother had trouble breathing and she saw dark bloody mucous coming out of her mouth after nurses did a medical procedure to help her breathing. Once a doctor came, Olivia Thompkins was taken to a respiratory unit, placed on a ventilator, rushed to ICU and later placed on life support. She later died from pneumonia, the lawsuit said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert