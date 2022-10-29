3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $309,000

Highest and best offer by 10/29 at 5PM. Come see this beautiful new construction home from S&F Castle. Great curb appeal with board and batten siding, and custom cedar posts on front porch. Open concept and vaulted ceilings in the main living area. Large kitchen island with granite throughout. Laundry and pantry convenient on the main level. Living room features shiplap fireplace surround and built-in shelving. Primary bedroom on main is spacious with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet featuring custom wood shelving. Ensuite bathroom features plenty of counter space and storage as well as a glass fronted tiled shower. Both bathrooms have granite counters. Full sized attached 24x24 garage with floored storage above. All of this on almost a half-acre in Pfafftown, convenient to Winston Salem, Hwy 52 and King.