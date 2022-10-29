Highest and best offer by 10/29 at 5PM. Come see this beautiful new construction home from S&F Castle. Great curb appeal with board and batten siding, and custom cedar posts on front porch. Open concept and vaulted ceilings in the main living area. Large kitchen island with granite throughout. Laundry and pantry convenient on the main level. Living room features shiplap fireplace surround and built-in shelving. Primary bedroom on main is spacious with vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet featuring custom wood shelving. Ensuite bathroom features plenty of counter space and storage as well as a glass fronted tiled shower. Both bathrooms have granite counters. Full sized attached 24x24 garage with floored storage above. All of this on almost a half-acre in Pfafftown, convenient to Winston Salem, Hwy 52 and King.
3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $309,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can drive more of the Northern Beltway starting Nov. 7 when major segment of the highway opens in Winston-Salem
A seven-mile span of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway is set to open on Nov. 7, officials said, marking a major milestone for what will one …
Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2 for a seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.
Lethal doses of insulin killed two women, and the nurse responsible attempted to kill a third, says Forsyth DA Jim O'Neill.
Bank of America Corp. filed on Oct. 7 a request for at least $332,000 from White for failure to meet the payment terms of a commercial business loan she took with the bank.
A Jamaican restaurant is already drawing crowds just two weeks after opening.
Gwen Zelda Crawford lived in Winston-Salem barely five months before she died in January, her brother, Jacky Jones said Wednesday.
Winston-Salem has a new grocery store — and a co-op.
The Avery County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell to his death Sunday at Grandfather Mountain.
A teenager was shot and wounded during a robbery at a ballfield Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Kimbrough, 61, is running for his second term as sheriff. Leyba, 58, is making his second run for the seat.