3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $331,700

The Devin, is a Owner's Down Plan and one of our most popular Two-Story Plan Designs. The Devin ranges in size from 2,098 2,398 sq.ft. and features 3 - 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 - 3.5 Bathrooms. A Formal Dining Room greets you as you enter the front door. Continue through to a large, open Kitchen with a Large Kitchen Island. Beyond the Kitchen is a Large Open Great Room where you can add an Optional Fireplace and Additional Windows. Rounding out the First Floor is a large Owner's Suite that has a sizeable Owner's Bathroom and large walk-in closet. Upstairs, The Devin features two Large Bedrooms, another Bathroom as well as a Dedicated Game Room. If you need more space, look at adding the Optional Bonus Room Area that is perfect for a Media Room or a Play Room. Additional options are available to customize The Devin floorplan further.

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

