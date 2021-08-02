3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $335,900

Welcome home to this charming ranch style house. Great Location outside of the hustle and bustle. A well established and secluded neighborhood with NO HOA. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. Freshly painted. Natural light can be enjoy throughout the house. Backyard has Large Shaded Desk that look out over the gorgeous inground pool, goldfish pond and tennis court. Lots of potential in basement. Two driveway – ample parking. Get it before it is gone and enjoy your summer.