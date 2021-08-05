3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $345,000

Stunning one level living in highly desired Conrad Farms! Gorgeous and roomy open floor plan with a kitchen that is every chef’s dream! Extra-large island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and beautiful white cabinets. The main living area features 10' ceilings and beautiful extra-large windows bringing in a ton of natural light. Primary bedroom is complete with 11’ trey ceilings, incredible tile shower, as well as double vanity sinks and large walk-in closet. A charming partially screened porch overlooks a large flat back yard. Smart home with the ability to secure and control the home from any smart device! Schedule showing today!