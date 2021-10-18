 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $348,000

LOCATION! Large, level, partially wooded, cul-de-sac lot in Robinhood West, Pfafftown. Large backyard with screened porch. NEW windows, NEW carpet, NEW HVAC units. Lots of storage, office has built-in furniture, including a Murphy bed. Make this home yours, schedule your showing today. Broker is related to owners.

