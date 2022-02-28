 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $366,400

A beautifully designed Master Down 2 story plan features large Open Living Areas with some really great 2nd Floor Options for additional living spaces. As you enter the Wayne, you are greeted by a Study Office Area perfect for working from home. Pass through the Large Kitchen into an open concept Dining Room and Large Spacious Great Room. A large First Floor Owners Suite includes a large Oversized Owners Bathroom and Walk-In Closet. Upstairs you will find 2 additional Large Bedrooms, an Unfinished Storage Space as well as a Standard Oversized Game Room. Need more space? You can turn the Game Room into a 4th Bedroom or Unfinished Storage Space into a Finished Bonus Room which makes for a perfect Home Gym or Play Room. Additional options are available to customize The Wayne floorplan further.

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

