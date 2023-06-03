Open floor plan with a stylish flair! This 3 bedroom home has a separate office AND a bonus room. The kitchen with a gas stove, large island with seating, abundance of counter space and walk in pantry is perfection! Butler's pantry between the kitchen and dining room helps make entertaining a breeze. This home is designed for today's lifestyle with conveniences like a drop zone, LVP flooring, and large laundry room with folding counter. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Primary bedroom has huge walk in closet and ensuite bath with dual vanities, shower and garden tub. Flat, tree lined back yard. Close to the neighborhood playground! See Agent Only.
3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $369,000
