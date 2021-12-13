3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $379,000

Home Sweet Home in this move in ready, fresh paint, carpet cleaned, 2019 Shumacher built home on a secluded 5.3 Acre lot. This home has plenty of parking and lots of land for entertaining. Enjoy your mornings and evenings on the beautiful, partially covered deck with a ceiling fan that overlooks the natural land. Spacious owner suite with walk in closet and gorgeous bathroom. The additional bonus room is very spacious and can serve for multiple purposes. The stainless steel French door refrigerator, washer, dryer, and the 2.5 cubic mini freezer all convey with the property. Public water access is available, if preferred.