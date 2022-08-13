 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $380,000

3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $380,000

Like New beautiful one level living with bonus upper over garage. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths, one included with the bonus room! spacious kitchen with great bar and granite counters, Lovely, friendly neighborhood , convenient to everything and Reagan school district

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert