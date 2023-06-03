This Midland 2 plan offers main level living at its best, with huge kitchen island opening into the great room, 3 main level bedrooms with 2 full baths and a large bonus room with full bath. This home also has a beautiful sunroom for lots of entertainment. Located conveniently near downtown Winston Salem, you can get anywhere within minutes!!! Very few lots remain, don't miss this opportunity!! Please see attachments for incentives!! Completion date is expected to be January 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $384,900
