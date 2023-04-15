This Midland 2 plan offers main level living at its best, with huge kitchen island opening into the great room, 3 main level bedrooms with 2 full baths and a large bonus room with full bath. This home also has a beautiful sunroom for lots of entertainment. Located conveniently near downtown Winston Salem, you can get anywhere within minutes!!! Very few lots remain, don't miss this opportunity!! Please see attachments for incentives!! Completion date is expected to be January 2023.
3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $394,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police believe the children's mother, Ethal Syretha Steele, 40, shot and killed the children before shooting herself.
Q: When is the Michael’s store on Hanes Mall Boulevard going to reopen? There is no information on their website. Why are they closed?
Charles Barkley is an unabashed disciple of Krispy Kreme doughnuts. And when the popular chain recently came under attack, Barkley rushed to t…
The wreck occurred on eastbound I-40 between Stratford Road and Hanes Mall Boulevard, but the impacts are widespread.
A wreck at Peters Creek Parkway and Olivers Crossing Drive claimed the life of Minetta Lowe Werts in Winston-Salem.