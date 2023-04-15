NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!!! Main level living at its finest!! The Somerset 3 has an open split floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on the main level and a bonus room, full bath and large floored attic space above. Entertain in the beautiful garden room with the beautiful double sided fireplace. Located in the final phase of Reagan Point, do not let this one slip away!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $419,900
