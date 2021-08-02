 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $425,000

What a wonderful opportunity to own this one owner all brick custom built home, located on a gorgeous 5 acre tract of land. This warm & inviting home features spacious living spaces, a large kitchen with eat-in area, along with a light filled sunroom to enjoy the private views! Kitchen has custom built cabinets and an island, ML Laundry. Home has solid wood doors throughout, the main level, UL hall and back bedroom wood floors are poplar, wood was cut from the property as was the wood for the bead board in the kitchen. Hydronic heating system which can be controlled in each room. Potential for expansion in daylight basement with 2nd fireplace and attic with permanent stairs. No clog gutters with lifetime transferable warranty, french drain system installed in basement. Home is connected to city sewer. Acreage can be separated into an additional building lot, there's an excellent space for a large garden! Property is adjacent to the new Lewisville Middle School

