3 Bedroom Home in Pfafftown - $554,900

Rare Opportunity! This beautiful 26+ acre property is sure to impress. Set well off the road the home offers one level living with a 2 car main level garage as well as a driveway to a basement garage. The acreage has easy access with a road down the center separating 2 beautiful fields. The upper field has the potential to be a tremendous future build site. Move right in or make cosmetic upgrades as you see fit. Don't miss your opportunity to call this incredible property "Home". Schedule your showing today!

