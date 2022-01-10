 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $239,900

HURRY! You don't want to miss out. This well maintained 2 story home has an open foyer that leads to a kitchen/dining room combo. Kitchen opens up to a double deck overlooking backyard. Lower level has large cozy den with fireplace. The double garage is overly spacious with room for automobiles, yard equipment and all your extras. Close to shopping and highway, but no city taxes!!

