3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Krispy Kreme sells Stratford Road property for $3.16 million to local realty group
Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, was an associate of Edwin Hernandez-Medina, 15, police say.
Neighbors want to know why crews have spent months drilling deep underground on a 500-acre tract in Yadkin County. The company executive who ordered the work is offering few answers.
'A very contagious virus without a treatment that really works.' NC health officials issue stark warning for the unvaccinated.
North Carolina could return to waves of 10,000-plus daily cases of COVID-19 — primarily the omicron variant — in the next two to six weeks, th…
A Winston-Salem man who was shot Tuesday while he was driving his car died of his injuries Wednesday at a local hospital, authorities said.
Store personnel at the Family Dollar store at 550 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive fired multiple gunshots at a man who attempted to rob the st…
Four people are facing charges after a Surry County woman was kidnapped, stabbed and burned, authorities said Wednesday.
County school board completes $2.25M purchase of site for new Brunson Elementary
Police investigate whether fatal shootings of 15-year-old and 20- year-old in Winston-Salem are related
Edwin Cisneros-Lopez, 20, was an associate of Edwin Hernandez-Medina, 15, police say.
A Winston-Salem man was being held under a $100,000 bond following a Monday bank robbery, Winston-Salem police said