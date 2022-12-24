 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $259,240

Cul-de-sac CUTIE in Chandler Pointe community! Don't miss this BRAND NEW MOVE IN READY smart home providing 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with functional & open layout. The Brandon plan is ready to be your new home offering bells & whistles such as glistening granite counter tops in the lovely kitchen with eat-at breakfast bar, Davison vinyl flooring encompassing the main level, stainless steel appliances plus beautiful quartz in upper baths! Eye catching stone accents on the front of the home draws the eye at first glance & welcomes you into the home. Great-room leads to the kitchen & staircase is nicely tucked away for privacy. LOVE the spacious Primary bedroom boasting vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet with window plus HUGE shower & double vanity! Don't forget the community pool to enjoy during those hot summer days! Ask us about PAID closing costs & SPECIAL INTEREST RATE with our preferred lender! WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME!

