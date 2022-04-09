 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $259,900

New Construction Home in the conveniently located Brentwood Park neighborhood. First floor offers open concept Kitchen, Dining and Great Room. Second floor has large Master Bedroom with Bath and Walk-In closet as well as additional Bedrooms and Bonus Room. Home will look similar to the one in the photo, see attachments for floor plan. Home is in the beginning stages of being built and completion date is unknown at this time.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert