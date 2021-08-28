 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $275,000

Enjoy the serenity of Chandler Pointe Community in this MOVE IN READY brand new home featuring 3 great size bedrooms PLUS a LOFT with over 2200 sqft! The VIVIAN plan presents a welcoming feel upon entering & opens up to formal dining room which can also be utilized as an office if needed. From there flows all upgraded flooring making upkeep a breeze throughout the entire main level! Settle down and relax at the end of a long day in front of the fireplace! Plenty of modern white cabinets add a special touch in the kitchen with ISLAND, stainless steel appliances and recessed lights! Looking for a private backyard? Here it is! Upstairs you will find each bedroom has a walk in closet but wait until you see the Primary Bedroom, talk about large with enough room for a sitting area! Double vanity in both bathrooms, massive shower in Primary bathroom, loft to hang out in, community POOL, a hop skip and jump to the expressway for easy commute...yes! Welcome home to Chandler Pointe Community!

