3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $275,000

One level on 1 acre country setting, close to town. Perfect location. Minutes from Highway and Downtown Winston. Quiet neighborhood with several local parks. This 3 BRM 2 Bath house has vaulted ceiling. Shiplap fireplace Large Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling with new flooring and custom shelving for the master closet. Large doorways for easy access. Granite counter tops with gas stove. Fenced in back yard. A must see! Call today for your appt.

