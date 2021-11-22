 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $295,000

This STUNNING 3 bed, 2 bath home near Downtown Rural Hall is completely refinished! No detail was missed - this home boasts shiplapped ceilings, a wood burning fireplace and an upgraded subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Grab a pan out of your brand new cabinets, chop your veggies on your granite counter top and cook up a delicious dinner! Pass through your sliding barn door to unwind in your beautiful bathroom with a walk-in shower. You will find luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout this home - not a single inch of carpet! Need extra living space, a home gym, a media room or other custom space? Put your personal touch on the unfinished basement to meet your needs! The combination of vinyl siding and brick make for easy exterior maintenance so you have more time to enjoy your large, flat backyard or relax in a rocking chair on your front porch! NEW Roof, NEW HVAC, NEW electrical and plumbing!

