Come see this beautiful new construction home from S&F Castle. Great curb appeal with board and batten siding, and custom wood posts on front porch. Open concept and vaulted ceilings in the main living area with 9’ ceilings in the remainder of the home. Large kitchen island with granite throughout. Laundry and pantry convenient on the main level. Living room features shiplap fireplace surround. Primary bedroom on main is spacious with large walk-in closet. Ensuite bathroom features plenty of counter space and storage as well as a glass fronted tiled shower. Both bathrooms have granite counters. Full sized attached 2 car garage with floored storage above. Large concrete parking area. All of this on over an acre in Rural Hall. Convenient to shopping, HWY 52 and the new northern beltway.
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $315,000
