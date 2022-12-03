 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $340,890

DID YOU SAY BASEMENT?? Brand NEW construction in Chandler Pointe community that is sure to please with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths & loft all on an unfinished basement allowing for your personalization. CUL DE SAC location- check! Community pool - check! The Vivian plan is the one for you, make it yours for spring 2023!

