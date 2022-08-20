 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $349,000

New build with lots of great space and natural light!! Lovely white kitchen open to the spacious den with fireplace. The dining room features a coffered ceiling and lovely moldings. 3 bedrooms up including a large primary with double vanities & a walk in closet PLUS a bonus space great for an exercise room or even an extension of an already large closet.... The front load garage makes unloading groceries easy and convenient. Enjoy all the new trends with paint, cabinets, flooring, lighting, etc...

