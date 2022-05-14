3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $350,000

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in charming neighborhood. Super convenient to highway, easy commute to Winston Salem. Large rooms feel super spacious.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in charming neighborhood. Super convenient to highway, easy commute to Winston Salem. Large rooms feel super spacious.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Eagles left-hander says she's the same person she was before her recruitment blew up and she signed with top-ranked Oklahoma.
Winston-Salem police say a man and a juvenile stole a car from a man at gunpoint on Saturday from the parking lot of the Lowes Home Improvemen…
'People were, like, running for their lives,' says witness.
There’s a new drive-thru Mexican restaurant in Kernersville — but it’s not a Taco Bell.
Store employees told police that the robber looked young and was carrying a backpack.
A Winston-Salem woman won $1 million in the North Carolina Education Lottery, a spokesman for the state lottery said Thursday.
She compiled a 142-170 record at her alma mater with one appearance in the NCAA Tournament
Winston-Salem police have identified a man who was shot and wounded inside Hanes Mall on Tuesday.
LEWISVILLE — A barn being used for a wedding reception accidentally caught fire and burned Saturday night. While no guests were injured, the b…
Henry Jerome White has spent the past 25 years in prison, but on Monday, he saw his first-degree murder conviction overturned because his tria…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.