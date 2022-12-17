 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $525,000

Brand new modern ranch home on an oversized corner lot - just under an acre - in beautiful Forsyth County. Fine Line Homes presents the Winslow, a 2,441 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached spacious 3-car garage. The home includes all the superior material & structural standards Fine Line Homes offers in all builds as well as popular aesthetic upgrades. The farmhouse-style exterior includes a spacious front porch and trending English Wedgewood blue vinyl siding with the textural appeal of vertical, board and batten accent siding. Industry leading Simonton white vinyl windows offer a bold color contrast against the blue siding as well as desired energy efficiency. Huge walk in pantry and large laundry room. This home is complete and can be closed on before the end of the year if desired. Low county taxes and close to 52 and the new beltway making a commute much easier. View Virtual Tour!

