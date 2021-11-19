3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $659,000

 Skip to main content
Beautiful 2 story Country Farm Style House sitting on 4.47 acres with 42'x65' Workshop 3 Bedroom 2 ½ Bath Master Bedroom is on Main Level Upper Level has 2 Bedrooms full bathroom & huge bonus room 18'x23' Living Room with Brick Fireplace w/Gas Logs Crown molding throughout the house Huge Bonus Room with small refrigerator Wrap around Porch with new Trex Decking installed this year Inside has Pine wood flooring Stamped Concrete Patio at front and back porch 42" x 65" Workshop is Heated & Cooled with propane furnace / 5 Ton A/C unit LED lighting Epoxy Floors 220 Electrical Service 16' Ceiling Height. Two 10' x 10' Garage Doors & One 18' x 10' Garage Door All Doors have Electric Openers Property also has tractor shed & storage building. Private setting in Restricted Neighborhood. County Tax Only. Great location with 4 miles to new beltway. Please Note Car Lift & Cabinets in the Work Shop Do Not Convey.

