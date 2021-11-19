Beautiful 2 story Country Farm Style House sitting on 4.47 acres with 42'x65' Workshop 3 Bedroom 2 ½ Bath Master Bedroom is on Main Level Upper Level has 2 Bedrooms full bathroom & huge bonus room 18'x23' Living Room with Brick Fireplace w/Gas Logs Crown molding throughout the house Huge Bonus Room with small refrigerator Wrap around Porch with new Trex Decking installed this year Inside has Pine wood flooring Stamped Concrete Patio at front and back porch 42" x 65" Workshop is Heated & Cooled with propane furnace / 5 Ton A/C unit LED lighting Epoxy Floors 220 Electrical Service 16' Ceiling Height. Two 10' x 10' Garage Doors & One 18' x 10' Garage Door All Doors have Electric Openers Property also has tractor shed & storage building. Private setting in Restricted Neighborhood. County Tax Only. Great location with 4 miles to new beltway. Please Note Car Lift & Cabinets in the Work Shop Do Not Convey.
3 Bedroom Home in Rural Hall - $659,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal and local authorities arrested two people Friday in Winston-Salem after investigators found illegal drugs valued at more than $96,000 …
Q: Why are the street lights in Forsyth County being replaced with what looks to be black lights?
In addition, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get $2.8 million to boost teacher supplements, amounting to $619 for each state-funded teaching position.
On Wednesday, Kyle Rittenhouse broke down and cried.
A victim was seriously injured Sunday evening when someone shot at their vehicle, Winston-Salem Police said.
What did Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson say when he spoke at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem? The usual.
Robinson, a firebrand Republican, was introduced as a “95-percent” likely candidate for governor.
A 22-year-old from Winston-Salem faces a charge of murder in the death of a Forsyth County 17-year-old whose body was found lying on the side of a Stokes County road.
Demon Deacons improve to 6-0 in the division with two games left
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder.
Amid gunshots, four juveniles in a stolen pickup crash vehicle in Winston-Salem. One of them is now in critical condition.
Four juveniles in a stolen vehicle suffered injuries Tuesday when their vehicle struck a home in Winston-Salem, authorities said. Gunshots wer…